Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Luis Castillo) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .438, fueled by two extra-base hits.
- He ranks 10th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 93rd in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.
- Swanson has reached base via a hit in five games this year (of eight played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Swanson has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in six of eight games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.29).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up six home runs (0.6 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners are sending Castillo (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), second in WHIP (.429), and 40th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
