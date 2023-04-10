After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Luis Castillo) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .438, fueled by two extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 10th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 93rd in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.
  • Swanson has reached base via a hit in five games this year (of eight played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Swanson has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in six of eight games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.29).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up six home runs (0.6 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • The Mariners are sending Castillo (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering two hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), second in WHIP (.429), and 40th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.