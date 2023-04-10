On Monday, Cody Bellinger (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago Cubs face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: MARQ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is hitting .167 with a home run and four walks.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in three games this year (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

In four games this season, Bellinger has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings