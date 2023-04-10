On Monday, Andrew Benintendi (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi is hitting .263 with two doubles and three walks.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in seven of nine games this year, with multiple hits three times.

In nine games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Benintendi has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In six of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings