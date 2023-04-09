Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Trey Mancini, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI last time out, take on Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is batting .259 with .
- Mancini has picked up a hit in five games this year (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
- Mancini has driven in a run in four games this season (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.2 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.86 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up seven home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Gray (0-1) pitches for the Rangers to make his second start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.