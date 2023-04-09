Tim Anderson -- 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is batting .350 with five doubles and two walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 79th in the league in slugging.
  • Anderson has picked up a hit in 77.8% of his nine games this year, with at least two hits in 55.6% of those games.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In five games this season (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 5.14 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Oviedo (0-0) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
