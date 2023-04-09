The Chicago White Sox and Seby Zavala, who went 1-for-5 last time out, battle Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Seby Zavala At The Plate (2022)

Zavala hit .270 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.

In 32 of 61 games last year (52.5%) Zavala had at least one hit, and in 15 of those contests (24.6%) he picked up more than one.

He went yard in two of 61 games last year, going deep in 1% of his plate appearances.

In 21.3% of his 61 games a year ago, Zavala drove in a run (13 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (8.2%), and three or more RBIs in three games.

He crossed home in 21 of 61 games a year ago (34.4%), including one multi-run game.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 27 GP 31 .295 AVG .250 .371 OBP .327 .385 SLG .380 7 XBH 9 0 HR 2 8 RBI 13 28/9 K/BB 36/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 33 17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (45.5%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (27.3%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (42.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.1%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (18.2%)

