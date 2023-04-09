The Chicago White Sox and Seby Zavala, who went 1-for-5 last time out, battle Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Seby Zavala At The Plate (2022)

  • Zavala hit .270 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 32 of 61 games last year (52.5%) Zavala had at least one hit, and in 15 of those contests (24.6%) he picked up more than one.
  • He went yard in two of 61 games last year, going deep in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 21.3% of his 61 games a year ago, Zavala drove in a run (13 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (8.2%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He crossed home in 21 of 61 games a year ago (34.4%), including one multi-run game.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
27 GP 31
.295 AVG .250
.371 OBP .327
.385 SLG .380
7 XBH 9
0 HR 2
8 RBI 13
28/9 K/BB 36/10
0 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 33
17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (45.5%)
6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (27.3%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (42.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.1%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (18.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in the big leagues.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Oviedo (0-0) gets the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
