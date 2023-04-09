The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Jon Gray TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has eight hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .348 with five extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

In 66.7% of his games this season (four of six), Wisdom has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (50.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In six games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Wisdom has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 66.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 50.0%.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

