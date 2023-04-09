Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Pirates - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Gavin Sheets (on the back of going 1-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1) against the Pirates.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate (2022)
- Sheets hit .241 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks.
- Sheets had a base hit in 64 out of 124 games last season (51.6%), with multiple hits in 23 of those contests (18.5%).
- He homered in 11.3% of his games in 2022 (14 of 124), including 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.6% of his games a year ago (28 of 124), Sheets picked up an RBI. In 17 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in six contests.
- In 32 of 124 games last season (25.8%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|60
|.276
|AVG
|.208
|.346
|OBP
|.243
|.562
|SLG
|.266
|25
|XBH
|9
|14
|HR
|1
|36
|RBI
|17
|41/18
|K/BB
|45/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|60
|37 (57.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (45.0%)
|12 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (18.3%)
|22 (34.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (16.7%)
|13 (20.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.7%)
|19 (29.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (15.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combined to give up 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Oviedo (0-0) makes the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
