Eric Hosmer Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Eric Hosmer -- 1-for-2 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on April 9 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rangers.
Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Eric Hosmer At The Plate
- Hosmer has two doubles and two walks while hitting .300.
- This year, Hosmer has recorded at least one hit in three of six games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Hosmer has picked up an RBI in three games this season (50.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (50.0%).
- He has not scored a run this year.
Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender seven home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rangers will look to Gray (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
