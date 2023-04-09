Dansby Swanson -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on April 9 at 2:20 PM ET.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has an OPS of 1.015, fueled by an OBP of .515 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season.

He ranks fifth in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Swanson has had a hit in five of seven games this season (71.4%), including multiple hits four times (57.1%).

He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.

Swanson has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 85.7% of his games this year (six of seven), with two or more runs three times (42.9%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

