When the (4-3) take on the (4-4) at Wrigley Field on Sunday, April 9 at 2:20 PM ET, Jameson Taillon will be on the mound for the Cubs.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Rangers have -110 odds to win. An 8-run over/under is set for the game.

Cubs vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (0-1, 6.75 ERA) vs Jon Gray - TEX (0-1, 2.84 ERA)

Cubs vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Cubs and Rangers game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cubs (-110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $19.09 back in your pocket.

Cubs vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites five times this season and won three of those games.

The Cubs have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Rangers have been victorious in one of the three contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +900 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.