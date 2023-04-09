Sunday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (4-3) matching up with the Texas Rangers (4-4) at 2:20 PM (on April 9). Our computer prediction projects a 8-6 win for the Cubs, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (0-1) against the Rangers and Jon Gray (0-1).

Cubs vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 8, Rangers 6.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cubs Performance Insights

This season, the Cubs have won three out of the five games in which they've been favored.

This season Chicago has won three of its five games when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Chicago ranks 14th in the majors with 40 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Schedule