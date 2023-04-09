Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .185 with a home run and three walks.
- Bellinger has had a base hit in three of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Bellinger has driven in a run in four games this season (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow seven home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Gray (0-1) gets the start for the Rangers, his second of the season.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.