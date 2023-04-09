The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger is batting .185 with a home run and three walks.
  • Bellinger has had a base hit in three of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Bellinger has driven in a run in four games this season (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow seven home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Gray (0-1) gets the start for the Rangers, his second of the season.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
