The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .185 with a home run and three walks.

Bellinger has had a base hit in three of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Bellinger has driven in a run in four games this season (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings