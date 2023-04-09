The Chicago Bulls (39-42) play the Detroit Pistons (17-64) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday at United Center. DeMar DeRozan of the Bulls is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Pistons

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Bulls' Last Game

The Bulls won their previous game versus the Mavericks, 115-112, on Friday. Coby White led the way with 24 points, and also had seven rebounds and 11 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Coby White 24 7 11 0 0 2 Patrick Williams 23 8 2 2 2 3 Nikola Vucevic 20 10 4 0 0 1

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic leads his team in rebounds per game (11.1), and also averages 17.8 points and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

DeRozan is tops on the Bulls at 5.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 4.7 rebounds and 24.7 points.

Zach LaVine averages 24.9 points and 4.3 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.5 rebounds, shooting 48.6% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Patrick Williams averages 10.3 points, 4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the field and 41.8% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 8.6 points, 2.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Vucevic 17.8 9.1 3.1 0.4 0.1 0.9 Zach LaVine 21.8 2.7 5 0.6 0.2 1.6 Coby White 15 4.2 5.8 0.7 0 2.2 DeMar DeRozan 14.7 3.3 4.2 1 0.3 0.6 Patrick Williams 11.3 3.3 0.9 1.2 1.2 1.8

