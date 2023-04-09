Central Division foes meet when the Chicago Bulls (39-42) host the Detroit Pistons (17-64) at United Center, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The Pistons are 5.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Bulls vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDETX

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -5.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago's games have hit the over in 37 out of 81 opportunities (45.7%).

The Bulls have a 42-39-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Chicago has been favored 34 times and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.

This season, Chicago has won eight of its 10 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

Bulls vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Bulls vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 0 0% 113.2 223.9 112.2 230.9 227.9 Pistons 0 0% 110.7 223.9 118.7 230.9 227.5

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

The Bulls have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.

The Bulls have hit the over in seven of their last 10 games.

Chicago has done a better job covering the spread in home games (21-19-0) than it has in road affairs (21-20-0).

The Bulls put up 5.5 fewer points per game (113.2) than the Pistons give up (118.7).

When Chicago totals more than 118.7 points, it is 22-6 against the spread and 20-8 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Bulls vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Bulls and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 42-39 11-6 37-44 Pistons 37-44 29-34 42-39

Bulls vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bulls Pistons 113.2 Points Scored (PG) 110.7 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 22-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-9 20-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 15-18 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 118.7 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 27-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-8 24-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.