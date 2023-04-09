Andrew Vaughn -- 2-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has eight hits this season and a team-best OBP of .432.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 108th in the league in slugging.

Vaughn has gotten a hit in six of eight games this year (75.0%), with multiple hits twice.

In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Vaughn has driven in a run in six games this season (75.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings