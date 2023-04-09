Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Pirates - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Andrew Benintendi (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi is batting .294 with two doubles and three walks.
- Benintendi is batting .300 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Benintendi has gotten a hit in seven of eight games this year (87.5%), with multiple hits on three occasions (37.5%).
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Benintendi has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In six of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.14).
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Pirates will look to Oviedo (0-0) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
