The Chicago White Sox and Yasmani Grandal, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal is batting .238 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • Grandal has picked up a hit in three games this year (42.9%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Grandal has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.9 per game).
  • The Pirates will look to Velasquez (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
