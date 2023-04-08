Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Pirates - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Yasmani Grandal, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .238 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in three games this year (42.9%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Grandal has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.9 per game).
- The Pirates will look to Velasquez (0-1) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.