Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Yan Gomes (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Chicago Cubs play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Yan Gomes At The Plate (2022)
- Gomes hit .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
- Gomes had a hit in 43 of 86 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- In seven of 86 games last year, he went yard (8.1%). He went deep in 2.7% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 25.6% of his 86 games a year ago, Gomes picked up an RBI (22 times). He also had eight games with multiple RBIs (9.3%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored in 20 of 86 games last year (23.3%), including three multi-run games (3.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.244
|AVG
|.225
|.280
|OBP
|.242
|.363
|SLG
|.366
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|14
|26/5
|K/BB
|21/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|22 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (50.0%)
|7 (15.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (26.2%)
|9 (20.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (26.2%)
|3 (6.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (9.5%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (23.8%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rangers pitching staff ranked 21st in MLB last season with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.22 team ERA ranked 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrendered 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- The Rangers are sending Perez (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up eight hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.