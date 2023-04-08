On Saturday, Yan Gomes (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Chicago Cubs play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Wrigley Field

Martín Pérez

Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Yan Gomes At The Plate (2022)

Gomes hit .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.

Gomes had a hit in 43 of 86 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 18 of those games.

In seven of 86 games last year, he went yard (8.1%). He went deep in 2.7% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 25.6% of his 86 games a year ago, Gomes picked up an RBI (22 times). He also had eight games with multiple RBIs (9.3%), and three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored in 20 of 86 games last year (23.3%), including three multi-run games (3.5%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 41 .244 AVG .225 .280 OBP .242 .363 SLG .366 10 XBH 10 3 HR 5 17 RBI 14 26/5 K/BB 21/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 44 GP 42 22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (50.0%) 7 (15.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (26.2%) 9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (26.2%) 3 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.5%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (23.8%)

