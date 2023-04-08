Tyrrell Hatton will take to the course at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia to play in the 2023 Masters Tournament from April 6 - 9. It's a par-72 that spans 7,545 yards, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Hatton at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tyrrell Hatton Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hatton has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in four of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Hatton has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five appearances, Hatton has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

Hatton has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 24 -3 280 0 16 2 4 $5.6M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In Hatton's past six appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 43rd.

Hatton has made the cut four times in his previous six entries in this event.

Hatton finished 52nd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

At 7,545 yards, Augusta National Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,294 yards.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Augusta National Golf Club has a recent scoring average of +1.

The average course Hatton has played in the past year has been 247 yards shorter than the 7,545 yards Augusta National Golf Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +1.

Hatton's Last Time Out

Hatton was in the 57th percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open placed him in the 52nd percentile.

Hatton was better than just 12% of the field at the Valero Texas Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.74.

Hatton carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Hatton had two bogeys or worse, which equaled the field average.

Hatton's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were less than the field average (5.1).

In that most recent outing, Hatton had a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Hatton ended the Valero Texas Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Hatton recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.4).

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Hatton Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.