Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Trey Mancini (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago Cubs play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is batting .182 with .
- Mancini has a base hit in four of six games played this year (66.7%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In three games this year, Mancini has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.34 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.7 per game).
- Perez (1-0) pitches for the Rangers to make his second start this season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
