The 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia at Augusta National Golf Club from April 6 - 9 will feature Tom Hoge in the field, as the competitors take on the par-72, 7,545-yard course, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 on offer.

Tom Hoge Insights

Hoge has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Over his last 16 rounds, Hoge has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Hoge has finished in the top five in one of his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Hoge has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 19 -10 275 0 16 4 7 $5.6M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Hoge finished 39th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

At 7,545 yards, Augusta National Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,294 yards.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Augusta National Golf Club, the scoring average is higher at +1 per tournament.

Courses that Hoge has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,269 yards, 276 yards shorter than the 7,545-yard Augusta National Golf Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

Hoge's Last Time Out

Hoge was in the 96th percentile on par 3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship ranked in the 54th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.11).

Hoge was better than 97% of the field at THE PLAYERS Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.31 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.67.

Hoge recorded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Hoge had two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.7).

Hoge had more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

In that last tournament, Hoge's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 7.1).

Hoge finished THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on 12 par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.1 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Hoge had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.3).

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards

