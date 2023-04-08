Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs face the Texas Rangers (who will start Martin Perez) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate (2022)
- Wisdom hit .205 with 28 doubles, 25 home runs and 54 walks.
- Wisdom picked up at least one hit 71 times last season in 134 games played (53.0%), including multiple hits on 23 occasions (17.2%).
- He hit a home run in 24 games a year ago (out of 134 opportunities, 17.9%), going deep in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Wisdom drove in a run in 41 of 134 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 15 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He scored in 54 of 134 games last year (40.3%), including scoring more than once in 9.7% of his games (13 times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|67
|.191
|AVG
|.218
|.282
|OBP
|.313
|.391
|SLG
|.457
|21
|XBH
|32
|12
|HR
|13
|31
|RBI
|35
|87/26
|K/BB
|96/28
|3
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|32 (48.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (57.4%)
|10 (15.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (19.1%)
|23 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (45.6%)
|11 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|13 (19.1%)
|19 (28.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (32.4%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rangers pitching staff was 21st in MLB last season with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.22 team ERA ranked 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers gave up 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- Perez (1-0) pitches for the Rangers to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.