Luis Torrens is available when the Chicago Cubs take on Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 8 against the Reds) he went 0-for-0.

Luis Torrens Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Luis Torrens At The Plate (2022)

  • Torrens hit .232 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 28 of 57 games last season (49.1%) Torrens got at least one hit, and in six of those contests (10.5%) he picked up two or more.
  • In three of 57 games last year, he left the yard (5.3%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Torrens drove in a run in 11 of 57 games last year (19.3%), with two or more RBIz in three of those games (5.3%).
  • He crossed home in 12 of 57 games a year ago (21.1%), including one multi-run game.

Luis Torrens Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 28
.253 AVG .211
.317 OBP .262
.360 SLG .263
4 XBH 2
2 HR 1
7 RBI 9
24/6 K/BB 26/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 31
15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (41.9%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.5%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (9.7%)
2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.2%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (16.1%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rangers pitching staff was 21st in the league last season with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers had the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
  • The Rangers gave up 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • Perez (1-0) starts for the Rangers, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
