Blackhawks vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 8
The Seattle Kraken (44-26-8, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Chicago Blackhawks (25-47-6) at Climate Pledge Arena. The contest on Saturday, April 8 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and NBCS-CHI.
Over the past 10 outings for the Blackhawks (1-9-0), their offense has scored 17 goals while their defense has allowed 37 goals. They have recorded 25 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored three goals (12.0%).
To prepare for this matchup, here is who we expect to emerge victorious in Saturday's hockey game.
Blackhawks vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday
Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Kraken 5, Blackhawks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-340)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-3.3)
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks have earned a record of 8-6-14 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 25-47-6.
- Chicago has earned 28 points (12-5-4) in its 21 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Blackhawks registered just one goal in 18 games and they finished 0-17-1 in those matchups.
- When Chicago has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned 10 points (4-11-2 record).
- The Blackhawks have scored at least three goals 34 times, earning 45 points from those matchups (21-10-3).
- This season, Chicago has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 19 games and picked up 13 points with a record of 5-11-3.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Chicago is 6-9-2 (14 points).
- The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in 58 games. The Blackhawks went 19-35-4 in those contests (42 points).
|Kraken Rank
|Kraken AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|4th
|3.54
|Goals Scored
|2.41
|32nd
|15th
|3.09
|Goals Allowed
|3.6
|25th
|20th
|30.5
|Shots
|26.6
|31st
|2nd
|27
|Shots Allowed
|33.7
|29th
|21st
|19.4%
|Power Play %
|16.1%
|29th
|22nd
|76.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.4%
|21st
Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
