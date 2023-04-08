Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Pirates - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Gavin Sheets and the Chicago White Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Gavin Sheets At The Plate (2022)
- Sheets hit .241 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks.
- Sheets reached base via a hit in 64 of 124 games last season (51.6%), including multiple hits in 18.5% of those games (23 of them).
- He homered in 11.3% of his games last season (124 in all), going deep in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 22.6% of his games a year ago (28 of 124), Sheets drove in a run. In 17 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in six contests.
- In 32 of 124 games last season (25.8%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|60
|.276
|AVG
|.208
|.346
|OBP
|.243
|.562
|SLG
|.266
|25
|XBH
|9
|14
|HR
|1
|36
|RBI
|17
|41/18
|K/BB
|45/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|60
|37 (57.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (45.0%)
|12 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (18.3%)
|22 (34.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (16.7%)
|13 (20.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.7%)
|19 (29.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (15.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Pirates pitching staff was 22nd in the league last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combined to give up 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
- The Pirates will look to Velasquez (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.