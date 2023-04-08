Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Pirates - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Elvis Andrus -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the mound, on April 8 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .161 with a double and a walk.
- Andrus has had a base hit in four of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In eight games played this year, he has not homered.
- Andrus has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.28).
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.9 per game).
- Velasquez (0-1) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
