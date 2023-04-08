Elvis Andrus -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the mound, on April 8 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus is batting .161 with a double and a walk.
  • Andrus has had a base hit in four of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In eight games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Andrus has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.28).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.9 per game).
  • Velasquez (0-1) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
