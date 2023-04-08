When the (3-3) go head to head against the (4-3) at Wrigley Field on Saturday, April 8 at 4:05 PM ET, Justin Steele will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 8).

The Rangers are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Cubs (-115). The over/under is 7 runs for the game.

Cubs vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Martin Perez - TEX (1-0, 1.59 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Cubs and Rangers matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cubs (-115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $18.70 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Dansby Swanson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cubs vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won two of the four games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cubs have gone 2-2 (50%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Rangers have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Rangers have been listed as an underdog of -105 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +900 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.