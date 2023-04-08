How to Watch the Cubs vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers will play on Saturday at Wrigley Field, at 4:05 PM ET. Martin Perez will start for Texas, trying to shut down Ian Happ and company.
Cubs vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs have hit the third-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (four).
- Chicago ranks 20th in baseball, slugging .377.
- The Cubs' .265 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.
- Chicago has the No. 19 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (30 total runs).
- The Cubs are 11th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .333.
- Cubs hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the second-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- Chicago's pitching staff is third in the majors with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago has the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.264).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Justin Steele (0-0) starts for the Cubs, his second this season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/1/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-1
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Brandon Woodruff
|4/2/2023
|Brewers
|L 9-5
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Eric Lauer
|4/3/2023
|Reds
|L 7-6
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Connor Overton
|4/4/2023
|Reds
|W 12-5
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Luis Cessa
|4/7/2023
|Rangers
|W 2-0
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/8/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Martín Pérez
|4/9/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Jon Gray
|4/10/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Luis Castillo
|4/11/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Hayden Wesneski
|Chris Flexen
|4/12/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Logan Gilbert
|4/14/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Noah Syndergaard
