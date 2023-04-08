Saturday's game between the Chicago Cubs (3-3) and Texas Rangers (4-3) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on April 8.

The probable starters are Justin Steele for the Chicago Cubs and Martin Perez (1-0) for the Texas Rangers.

Cubs vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Cubs vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 4, Rangers 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites four times this season and won twice.

Chicago has a record of 2-2 when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Chicago ranks 19th in the majors with 30 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

