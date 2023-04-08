Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cody Bellinger -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rangers.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .217 with a home run and three walks.
- Bellinger has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Bellinger has driven in a run in four games this year (66.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.34).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.7 per game).
- Perez (1-0) pitches for the Rangers to make his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up eight hits.
