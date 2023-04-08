The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn, who went 0-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn has four doubles and four walks while hitting .231.
  • Vaughn has picked up a hit in five games this year (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Vaughn has driven in a run in six games this year (85.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.28 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a rate of 1.9 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Velasquez (0-1) gets the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.