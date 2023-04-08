On Saturday, Andrew Benintendi (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Vince Velasquez. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi is hitting .267 with two doubles and two walks.

In six of seven games this season (85.7%), Benintendi has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.

Benintendi has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored at least once five times this season (71.4%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings