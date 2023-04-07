(3-4) will play the (4-2) at PNC Park on Friday, April 7 at 4:12 PM ET. Currently sitting at 6 Ks, Lucas Giolito will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

The White Sox are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+115). The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 4:12 PM ET

4:12 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CHW (0-0, 3.60 ERA) vs Rich Hill - PIT (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

White Sox vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the White Sox's game against the Pirates but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the White Sox (-135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the White Sox to beat the Pirates with those odds, and the White Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.41.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Luis Robert hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

White Sox vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored three times and won one of those games.

The White Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Pirates have come away with four wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 3-1 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

