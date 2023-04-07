How to Watch the White Sox vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at PNC Park. Rich Hill will start for Pittsburgh, with first pitch at 4:12 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 4:12 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 17th in MLB play with six home runs. They average 0.9 per game.
- Chicago is 13th in baseball, slugging .434.
- The White Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.287).
- Chicago is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (32 total).
- The White Sox rank 11th in baseball with a .341 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox's 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in baseball.
- Chicago's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago's 6.93 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the worst WHIP in MLB (1.754).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lucas Giolito (0-0) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his second this season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/1/2023
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Jose Urquidy
|4/2/2023
|Astros
|W 6-3
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Luis Garcia
|4/3/2023
|Giants
|L 12-3
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|-
|4/5/2023
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Logan Webb
|4/6/2023
|Giants
|L 16-6
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Alex Wood
|4/7/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Rich Hill
|4/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Vince Velásquez
|4/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Johan Oviedo
|4/10/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Kenta Maeda
|4/11/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Pablo Lopez
|4/12/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Sonny Gray
