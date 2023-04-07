After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Tucker Barnhart and the Chicago Cubs take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Nathan Eovaldi) at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate (2022)

  • Barnhart hit .221 with 10 doubles, a home run and 25 walks.
  • Barnhart picked up at least one hit 45 times last year in 94 games played (47.9%), including multiple hits on 13 occasions (13.8%).
  • Appearing in 94 games last season, he hit just one long ball.
  • Barnhart drove in a run in 13.8% of his 94 games last season, with more than one RBI in 3.2% of those games (three).
  • In 15 of 94 games last year he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 45
.205 AVG .237
.288 OBP .285
.281 SLG .252
9 XBH 2
1 HR 0
9 RBI 7
42/17 K/BB 32/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
49 GP 45
23 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (48.9%)
6 (12.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.6%)
9 (18.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (13.3%)
1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (16.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (11.1%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff last season ranked 21st in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 4.22 team ERA ranked 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • Eovaldi (1-0) makes the start for the Rangers, his second of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
