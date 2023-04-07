After going 1-for-5 with two RBI in his last game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 4:12 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is batting .276 with two doubles and two walks.
  • Anderson has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of seven played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in three of seven games so far this year.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.46).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Pirates will look to Hill (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
