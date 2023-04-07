After going 1-for-5 with two RBI in his last game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 4:12 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:12 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .276 with two doubles and two walks.

Anderson has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of seven played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In seven games played this season, he has not homered.

Anderson has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in three of seven games so far this year.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings