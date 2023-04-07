Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Pirates - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Romy Gonzalez, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 4:12 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Romy Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)
- Gonzalez hit .238 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.
- Gonzalez got a hit in 53.1% of his 32 games last year, with multiple hits in 15.6% of those games.
- Registering a plate appearance in 32 games a season ago, he hit two long balls.
- In seven of 32 games last season (21.9%), Gonzalez picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He scored in 12 of 32 games last year (37.5%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.217
|AVG
|.267
|.238
|OBP
|.283
|.317
|SLG
|.400
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|5
|19/2
|K/BB
|20/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combined to surrender 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Hill (0-1) pitches for the Pirates to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.