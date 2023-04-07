Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom, who went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI last time out, take on Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with two doubles) in his last game against the Reds.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate (2022)
- Wisdom hit .205 with 28 doubles, 25 home runs and 54 walks.
- Wisdom had a base hit in 71 of 134 games last season (53.0%), with more than one hit in 23 of those contests (17.2%).
- He hit a long ball in 17.9% of his games in 2022 (24 of 134), including 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Wisdom picked up an RBI in 41 of 134 games last season (30.6%), with two or more RBIz in 15 of those contests (11.2%).
- In 54 of 134 games last year (40.3%) he touched home plate, and in 13 of those games (9.7%) he scored more than once.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|67
|.191
|AVG
|.218
|.282
|OBP
|.313
|.391
|SLG
|.457
|21
|XBH
|32
|12
|HR
|13
|31
|RBI
|35
|87/26
|K/BB
|96/28
|3
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|32 (48.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (57.4%)
|10 (15.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (19.1%)
|23 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (45.6%)
|11 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|13 (19.1%)
|19 (28.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (32.4%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff last season ranked 21st in the big leagues.
- The Rangers had a 4.22 team ERA that ranked 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrendered 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
