The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom, who went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI last time out, take on Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate (2022)

  • Wisdom hit .205 with 28 doubles, 25 home runs and 54 walks.
  • Wisdom had a base hit in 71 of 134 games last season (53.0%), with more than one hit in 23 of those contests (17.2%).
  • He hit a long ball in 17.9% of his games in 2022 (24 of 134), including 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wisdom picked up an RBI in 41 of 134 games last season (30.6%), with two or more RBIz in 15 of those contests (11.2%).
  • In 54 of 134 games last year (40.3%) he touched home plate, and in 13 of those games (9.7%) he scored more than once.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 67
.191 AVG .218
.282 OBP .313
.391 SLG .457
21 XBH 32
12 HR 13
31 RBI 35
87/26 K/BB 96/28
3 SB 5
Home Away
66 GP 68
32 (48.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (57.4%)
10 (15.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.1%)
23 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (45.6%)
11 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (19.1%)
19 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (32.4%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff last season ranked 21st in the big leagues.
  • The Rangers had a 4.22 team ERA that ranked 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers surrendered 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
