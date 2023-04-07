The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner, who went 3-for-6 with a double last time out, battle Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-6 with a double) against the Reds.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate (2022)

  • Hoerner hit .281 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked 26th, his on-base percentage ranked 56th, and he was 80th in the league in slugging.
  • Hoerner picked up a base hit in 87 of 135 games last season (64.4%), with multiple hits in 33 of them (24.4%).
  • He went yard in 10 of 135 games in 2022 (7.4%), including 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hoerner drove in a run in 36 games last year out of 135 (26.7%), including multiple RBIs in 11.1% of those games (15 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
  • He scored a run in 47 of 135 games last year (34.8%), including 11 multi-run games (8.1%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
67 GP 66
.318 AVG .244
.359 OBP .306
.444 SLG .376
18 XBH 19
4 HR 6
32 RBI 23
23/12 K/BB 34/20
12 SB 8
Home Away
68 GP 67
46 (67.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (61.2%)
21 (30.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.9%)
23 (33.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (35.8%)
4 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.0%)
20 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (23.9%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers had a collective 8.3 K/9 last season, which ranked 21st in the league.
  • The Rangers had a 4.22 team ERA that ranked 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in the league).
  • The Rangers will look to Eovaldi (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
