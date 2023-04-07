Jake Burger -- 1-for-2 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on April 7 at 4:12 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Giants.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:12 PM ET

4:12 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jake Burger At The Plate (2022)

Burger hit .250 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks.

In 54.9% of his 51 games last season, Burger had a hit. He also had 12 multi-hit games in 2022.

He took the pitcher deep in 15.7% of his games last season (51 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Burger drove in a run in 39.2% of his 51 games last year, with more than one RBI in 9.8% of those contests (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 17 of 51 games last season (33.3%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 21 .313 AVG .159 .367 OBP .216 .596 SLG .261 13 XBH 5 7 HR 1 20 RBI 6 29/7 K/BB 27/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 22 19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (40.9%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.1%) 12 (41.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (22.7%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)