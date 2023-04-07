After going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi) at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Reds.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ian Happ At The Plate (2022)

Happ had a .346 on-base percentage and batted .271.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB last year, he ranked 40th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.

Happ picked up at least one hit 102 times last season in 158 games played (64.6%), including multiple hits on 43 occasions (27.2%).

He homered in 15 of 158 games in 2022 (9.5%), including 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 51 of 158 games last season (32.3%), Happ picked up an RBI, and 15 of those games (9.5%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.

In 57 of 158 games last season (36.1%) he scored, and in 13 of those games (8.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 78 GP 80 .308 AVG .236 .385 OBP .308 .467 SLG .414 31 XBH 30 6 HR 11 32 RBI 40 66/32 K/BB 83/30 2 SB 7 Home Away 78 GP 80 54 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 48 (60.0%) 24 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (23.8%) 30 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (33.8%) 6 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (11.3%) 26 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (31.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)