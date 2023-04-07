Hanser Alberto -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on April 7 at 4:12 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:12 PM ET

4:12 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Hanser Alberto At The Plate (2022)

Alberto hit .244 with nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks.

Alberto picked up at least one hit 34 times last season in 73 games played (46.6%), including multiple hits on four occasions (5.5%).

He homered in two of 73 games last year, going deep in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Alberto drove in a run in 16.4% of his 73 games last season, with more than one RBI in 4.1% of them (three).

He scored in 13 of his 73 games last season.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 38 GP 32 .266 AVG .221 .284 OBP .231 .405 SLG .325 8 XBH 5 1 HR 1 9 RBI 6 10/2 K/BB 15/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 38 GP 35 19 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%) 2 (5.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (5.7%) 8 (21.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (14.3%) 1 (2.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.9%) 7 (18.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (14.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)