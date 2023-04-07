After going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Eric Hosmer and the Chicago Cubs take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi) at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate (2022)

  • Hosmer hit .268 with 19 doubles, eight home runs and 42 walks.
  • Hosmer picked up a hit in 67.3% of his games last year (70 of 104), with more than one hit in 26 of those contests (25.0%).
  • He homered in 7.7% of his games in 2022 (eight of 104), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28.8% of his 104 games a year ago, Hosmer picked up an RBI (30 times). He also had 12 games with multiple RBIs (11.5%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored in 30.8% of his 104 games last year, with two or more runs in 5.8% of those games (six).

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
50 GP 53
.278 AVG .260
.325 OBP .357
.389 SLG .375
12 XBH 15
4 HR 4
14 RBI 30
35/13 K/BB 29/29
0 SB 0
Home Away
50 GP 54
34 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (66.7%)
12 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.9%)
13 (26.0%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.2%)
4 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.4%)
11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (35.2%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff last season ranked 21st in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 4.22 team ERA ranked 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in baseball).
  • Eovaldi (1-0) makes the start for the Rangers, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
