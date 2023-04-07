Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Pirates - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 4:12 PM ET on Friday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Giants.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has a double and a walk while hitting .185.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in four games this season (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Andrus has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 3.46 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, 1.5 per game).
- Hill (0-1) makes the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
