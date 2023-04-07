Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Dansby Swanson (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Chicago Cubs face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate (2022)
- Swanson collected 177 total hits while slugging .447.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play last year, he ranked 33rd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- In 68.1% of his 166 games last season, Swanson got a hit. He also had 50 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He went yard in 14.5% of his games in 2022 (24 of 166), including 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson picked up an RBI in 57 of 166 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 26 of them. He drove in three or more runs in 11 games.
- He scored a run in 81 of 166 games last season, with multiple runs in 19 of those games.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.304
|AVG
|.251
|.362
|OBP
|.298
|.492
|SLG
|.405
|29
|XBH
|29
|14
|HR
|11
|52
|RBI
|44
|84/28
|K/BB
|98/21
|12
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|83
|GP
|83
|59 (71.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|54 (65.1%)
|26 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (28.9%)
|44 (53.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|37 (44.6%)
|13 (15.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (13.3%)
|32 (38.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (30.1%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff last season ranked 21st in the big leagues.
- The Rangers had the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Rangers gave up 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
