Bulls vs. Mavericks Injury Report Today - April 7
The Chicago Bulls (38-42) are dealing with three players on the injury report, including DeMar DeRozan, as they prepare for their Friday, April 7 matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (38-42) at American Airlines Center, which begins at 8:30 PM ET.
The Bulls are coming off of a 105-92 loss to the Bucks in their most recent game on Wednesday. Nikola Vucevic totaled 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the Bulls.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|DeMar DeRozan
|SG
|Questionable
|Rest
|24.7
|4.7
|5.1
|Alex Caruso
|PG
|Questionable
|Midfoot
|5.6
|3.0
|2.9
|Zach LaVine
|SG
|Questionable
|Rest
|24.9
|4.5
|4.3
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
Mavericks Injuries: MaximilianKleber: Out (Hamstring), Kyrie Irving: Out (Foot), JaVale McGee: Questionable (Ankle), Luka Doncic: Questionable (Thigh), Christian Wood: Out (Rest), Tim Hardaway Jr.: Out (Ankle), Josh Green: Out (Rest)
Bulls vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI
Bulls Season Insights
- The Bulls put up an average of 113.2 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 113.8 the Mavericks give up.
- Chicago has put together a 29-10 record in games it scores more than 113.8 points.
- In their last 10 games, the Bulls are tallying 111.0 points per contest, compared to their season average of 113.2.
- Chicago hits 10.5 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) at a 36.3% rate (15th in NBA), compared to the 13.2 per outing its opponents make, shooting 35.8% from deep.
- The Bulls rank 20th in the league averaging 111.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fifth, allowing 109.8 points per 100 possessions.
Bulls vs. Mavericks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Mavericks
|-8
|220.5
