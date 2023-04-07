Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (38-42) are 7.5-point favorites against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-42) Friday, April 7, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's over/under is set at 221.5.

Bulls vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -7.5 221.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 221.5 points in 47 of 80 games this season.

Chicago has a 225.4-point average over/under in its outings this season, 3.9 more points than this game's point total.

Chicago is 41-39-0 ATS this season.

The Bulls have been victorious in 19, or 41.3%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +240 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Bulls vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Mavericks vs Bulls Total Facts Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 46 57.5% 114.2 227.4 113.8 226 225.2 Bulls 47 58.8% 113.2 227.4 112.2 226 228.1

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.

Six of the Bulls' last 10 contests have hit the over.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.525, 21-19-0 record) than on the road (.500, 20-20-0).

The Bulls' 113.2 points per game are just 0.6 fewer points than the 113.8 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Chicago has put together a 29-10 ATS record and a 29-10 overall record in games it scores more than 113.8 points.

Bulls vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Mavericks and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 30-49 5-14 42-38 Bulls 41-39 6-3 36-44

Bulls vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Mavericks Bulls 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 22-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-10 26-15 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-10 113.8 Points Allowed (PG) 112.2 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 17-25 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-15 23-19 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-17

