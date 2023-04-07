The Chicago Bulls (38-42) will look to Zach LaVine (24.9 points per game, 15th in NBA) when they attempt to knock off Luka Doncic (32.7, second) and the Dallas Mavericks (38-42) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The game tips off at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Bulls matchup.

Bulls vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

BSSW and NBCS-CHI Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Bulls vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks average 114.2 points per game (16th in the league) while giving up 113.8 per outing (15th in the NBA). They have a +30 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls put up 113.2 points per game (20th in league) while giving up 112.2 per contest (seventh in NBA). They have a +81 scoring differential.

These teams score 227.4 points per game combined, 5.9 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 226 points per game combined, 4.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Dallas has covered 29 times in 80 games with a spread this season.

Chicago has compiled a 39-40-1 ATS record so far this season.

Bulls and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +100000 +30000 +600 Mavericks +60000 +20000 +950

