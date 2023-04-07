Bulls vs. Mavericks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 7
The Chicago Bulls (38-42) will look to Zach LaVine (24.9 points per game, 15th in NBA) when they attempt to knock off Luka Doncic (32.7, second) and the Dallas Mavericks (38-42) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The game tips off at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Bulls matchup.
Bulls vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Bulls vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mavericks (-7.5)
|221.5
|-300
|+250
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-7.5)
|221.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|Mavericks (-7.5)
|222
|-323
|+250
Bulls vs. Mavericks Betting Trends
- The Mavericks average 114.2 points per game (16th in the league) while giving up 113.8 per outing (15th in the NBA). They have a +30 scoring differential overall.
- The Bulls put up 113.2 points per game (20th in league) while giving up 112.2 per contest (seventh in NBA). They have a +81 scoring differential.
- These teams score 227.4 points per game combined, 5.9 more than this game's point total.
- Opponents of these two teams put up 226 points per game combined, 4.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- Dallas has covered 29 times in 80 games with a spread this season.
- Chicago has compiled a 39-40-1 ATS record so far this season.
Bulls and Mavericks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bulls
|+100000
|+30000
|+600
|Mavericks
|+60000
|+20000
|+950
