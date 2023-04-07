Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Pirates - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 4:12 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Giants.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .273 with four doubles and three walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 87th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.
- Vaughn enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .278.
- Vaughn has had a base hit in five of six games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Vaughn has driven in a run in five games this year (83.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in one of six games.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
- The Pirates rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 1.5 per game).
- The Pirates will send Hill (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
