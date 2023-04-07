After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 4:12 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Giants.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:12 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .273 with four doubles and three walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 87th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.

Vaughn enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .278.

Vaughn has had a base hit in five of six games this year, and multiple hits once.

In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Vaughn has driven in a run in five games this year (83.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in one of six games.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

